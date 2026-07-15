Boost back strength with these 5 workouts
What's the story
The erector spinae muscles are essential for maintaining a healthy posture and supporting the spine. Strengthening these muscles can help prevent back pain and improve overall stability. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can enhance the strength and endurance of these muscles. Here are five effective exercises that target the erector spinae, helping you build a stronger, more resilient back.
Tip 1
Deadlifts for overall strength
Deadlifts are a compound exercise that works multiple muscle groups, including the erector spinae.
To perform a deadlift, stand with feet hip-width apart and bend at the hips to grasp a barbell or dumbbells on the floor.
Keep your back straight as you lift the weight by extending your hips and knees simultaneously.
This exercise not only strengthens the erector spinae but also improves core stability.
Tip 2
Hyperextensions for targeted focus
Hyperextensions specifically target the lower back muscles, including the erector spinae.
For this exercise, use a hyperextension bench or lie face down on a flat surface with your legs secured under an anchor point.
Slowly raise your upper body by extending your spine until it's in line with your legs, then lower back down in a controlled manner.
Tip 3
Good mornings for flexibility and strength
Good mornings are an excellent exercise for both flexibility and strength in the lower back region.
Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart while holding a barbell across your shoulders (like you would for squats).
Hinge forward at the hips while keeping knees slightly bent until the torso is parallel to the ground level; return to standing position by engaging glutes and hamstrings.
Tip 4
Bird dogs for core stability
Bird dogs are great at improving core stability while also strengthening the erector spinae muscles.
Begin on all fours with hands directly under shoulders and knees under hips.
Extend one arm forward while simultaneously extending the opposite leg backward, maintaining balance throughout the movement before returning to the starting position.
Tip 5
Plank variations for endurance building
Plank variations, such as side planks and extended planks, engage the erector spinae muscles, enhancing their endurance and stability.
These exercises are crucial for maintaining proper posture and preventing injuries.
They should be included in a balanced fitness routine, focusing on the lower back and core.
This approach supports a healthy spine and prevents back pain, ensuring a strong, resilient back.