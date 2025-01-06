Strengthen your glabellar muscle in five steps
What's the story
The glabellar muscle, situated between the eyebrows, is a key contributor to our facial expressions.
By strengthening this muscle, you can not only minimize frown lines but also enhance your overall facial appearance.
This article provides a set of five easy-to-follow exercises that will help you improve your glabellar muscle tone. You won't require any fancy equipment to do them.
Technique 1
Frown and release technique
To start toning your glabellar muscle, begin with the frown and release exercise.
Simply furrow your brows as if you were frowning deeply, hold this position for five seconds, and then relax your forehead.
Repeat this exercise 10 times.
This exercise specifically targets the glabellar muscles, effectively building strength and flexibility.
Technique 2
Eyebrow lifts for tone
Eyebrow lifts are a simple yet effective exercise for your glabellar muscles.
Position your fingers just above each eyebrow, apply gentle downward pressure, and simultaneously attempt to raise your eyebrows against the resistance provided by your fingers.
Maintain this contracted position for five seconds before releasing.
Doing three sets of 10 repetitions daily will noticeably enhance muscle tone over time.
Technique 3
The concentration exercise
The concentration exercise requires you to focus on furrowing your brows together as if you're trying really hard to remember where you left your keys, or like you're squinting at something in the distance without fully closing your eyes.
Hold this squinty, concentrating look for about five seconds, then let your forehead relax.
Two sets of 15 reps each day will give those glabellar muscles a good workout.
Technique 4
Isometric holds for strength
Isometric holds are great for targeting specific muscles, as they build strength through static positions rather than dynamic movements.
For this exercise, apply pressure with two fingers from each hand against the outer sides of your eyebrows. Attempt to frown or draw your eyebrows together while providing resistance with your fingers.
Maintain this static position for 10 seconds before releasing.
Perform three sets of 10 repetitions daily.
Technique 5
Relaxation and stretching
It's important to cool down and stretch after working out any muscle group, and the glabellar muscles are no exception.
Gently massage the area between your eyebrows in circular motions with light pressure. This increases blood circulation and releases tension.
Practice facial yoga: it involves stretching different parts of the face, which helps all facial muscles stay flexible and toned.