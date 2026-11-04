New to glute bridges? Here's how to get them right
What's the story
The glute bridge is a simple yet effective exercise to strengthen your hips and core. It requires no equipment and can be done anywhere, making it perfect for beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. By focusing on the glutes, hips, and lower back, this exercise improves stability and posture. Adding glute bridges to your routine can improve your overall strength and athletic performance.
Tip 1
Proper form is key
Maintaining proper form is crucial to get the most out of glute bridges and to avoid injuries.
Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.
Keep your arms by your sides, with palms facing down.
Engage your core as you lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down.
Tip 2
Gradually increase intensity
To continue seeing progress, gradually increase the intensity of your glute bridges.
You can do this by adding weights, resistance bands, or by increasing the number of repetitions or sets you perform.
Start with two sets of 10 repetitions and gradually increase as you get stronger.
This progressive overload will help build muscle endurance and strength over time.
Tip 3
Incorporate variations
Adding variations to your glute bridge routine can target different muscle groups and keep things interesting.
Some popular variations include single-leg glute bridges, elevated feet bridges, and incorporating a pause at the top of each lift for added difficulty.
Experimenting with different styles can help you find what works best for you while ensuring balanced muscle development.
Tip 4
Consistency is essential
Consistency is key when it comes to reaping the benefits of any exercise routine, including glute bridges.
Aim to include this exercise in your weekly workout schedule at least two to three times a week for optimal results.
Over time, regular practice will lead to noticeable improvements in strength, stability, and overall fitness levels, without requiring significant time investments or equipment costs.