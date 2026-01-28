This is how you can strengthen your legs

Floor gliders are an amazing tool to strengthen your legs and improve your balance. These small discs can be used on a variety of surfaces to perform exercises that target different muscle groups in your legs. By adding floor glider exercises to your routine, you can improve your stability, coordination, and overall leg strength. Here are five effective floor glider exercises to get started.

Tip 1 Lateral lunges with gliders Lateral lunges with gliders target the inner and outer thighs. Stand with one foot on a glider, and the other on the floor. Slide the glider foot out to the side as you bend the knee of your standing leg, keeping your other leg straight. Return to the starting position by pushing off with your glider foot. Repeat on both sides for balanced muscle engagement.

Tip 2 Glider hamstring curls Glider hamstring curls focus on strengthening the hamstrings and improving flexibility. Lie on your back with both heels on separate gliders. Lift your hips into a bridge position, then slide both heels toward your glutes by bending your knees. Extend them back out slowly while maintaining control throughout each repetition.

Tip 3 Bulgarian split squats using gliders Bulgarian split squats using gliders enhance balance and target multiple leg muscles at once. Place one foot behind you on a chair or bench while keeping it on a glider. Lower into a squat with the front leg until it's parallel to the ground before pushing back up through the heel of that same leg.

Tip 4 Calf raises with glider support Calf raises with glider support help strengthen calves while improving balance. Stand upright, holding onto something stable, like a wall or countertop, for support if needed. Place both feet firmly onto their respective discs, then rise onto toes, lifting heels off the floor. Hold briefly at the top before lowering back down slowly.