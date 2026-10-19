Strengthen your upper back with these 5 exercises
What's the story
The lower trapezius is an important muscle for shoulder stability and posture. Strengthening this muscle can help improve your overall upper body strength and prevent injuries. Here are five effective exercises that target the lower trapezius, helping you build a strong and balanced back. These exercises can be easily incorporated into your workout routine, requiring minimal equipment while delivering maximum benefits.
Tip 1
Scapular retraction
Scapular retraction is a great exercise to target the lower trapezius.
Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a resistance band or cable at chest level.
Pull the band/cable towards you, squeezing your shoulder blades together as you do so.
Hold for a second before releasing slowly.
This exercise helps in strengthening the muscles between the shoulder blades, improving posture.
Tip 2
Prone Y raise
The prone Y raise focuses on activating the lower trapezius while lying face down on a bench or mat.
Extend your arms in front of you to form a Y shape with your body.
Lift your arms off the ground slightly while keeping them straight, engaging your lower traps as you do so.
Lower back down with control and repeat for several reps.
Tip 3
Face pulls
Face pulls are great for working the upper back, including the lower trapezius.
Using a cable machine set at eye level, pull the rope attachment towards your face while keeping your elbows high and wide apart.
Focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together at the end of each rep before returning to the start position.
Tip 4
Wall angels
Wall angels are a great exercise to improve shoulder mobility and strengthen the lower trapezius.
Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it.
Press your arms against the wall in an "L" shape, elbows bent at ninety degrees.
Slide them up over your head, keeping contact with both the wall and your head throughout the movement, then return to the start position.
Tip 5
Bent-over lateral raises
Bent-over lateral raises target both deltoids and lower traps when done correctly.
Bend forward at the hips until the torso is almost parallel to the ground, holding dumbbells in each hand below chest level.
Raise arms outwards until they are parallel to the floor, then lower back down under control.
Repeat this process for the desired number of repetitions per set.