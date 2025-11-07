Build a stronger mid-back with these easy moves

Strengthening the mid-back is important for good posture and overall health. The mid-back, or the thoracic region, plays an important role in supporting the spine and allowing for a full range of motion. By including certain exercises in your routine, you can improve your strength and stability in this area. Here are five effective exercises to strengthen your mid-back.

Tip 1 Bent-over rows Bent-over rows are a great exercise to target the muscles of the mid-back. To do this exercise, stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend at the hips while keeping your back straight until your torso is almost parallel to the floor. Pull the dumbbells towards your waist, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement. This exercise works on multiple muscle groups, giving you a strong mid-back.

Tip 2 Seated cable rows Seated cable rows are great for building endurance and strength in the mid-back muscles. Sit at a cable machine with feet planted on the footrest and knees slightly bent. Grasp the handle with both hands and pull it towards your torso while keeping elbows close to your body. Focus on squeezing shoulder blades together as you pull the handle back, then slowly return to starting position.

Tip 3 Face pulls Face pulls are great for targeting upper back muscles, including rhomboids and rear deltoids. Attach a rope handle to a high pulley on a cable machine. Stand facing it with feet shoulder-width apart and grasp the rope with both hands at eye level or slightly higher. Pull towards your face by extending arms outwards while keeping elbows high; pause briefly before returning to starting position.

Tip 4 Superman exercise The Superman exercise strengthens both lower and upper back muscles without any equipment required. Lie face down on an exercise mat with arms extended forward like Superman flying through the air (hence its name). Lift arms, chest, and legs off the ground simultaneously, hold briefly, and then lower back down. Repeat several times for maximum benefit.