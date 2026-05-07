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Do these exercises for a stronger back
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Do these exercises for a stronger back

By Simran Jeet
May 07, 2026
11:07 am
What's the story

African exercises have long been known for their holistic approach to fitness, emphasizing strength and flexibility. These traditional practices not only enhance physical well-being but also improve posture. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can develop a stronger core and better alignment of the spine. Here are five African exercises that can help strengthen your posture effectively.

Dance moves

The power of tribal dance

Tribal dance is a vibrant part of many African cultures. It involves rhythmic movements that engage the entire body, especially the core muscles. These dances require balance and coordination, which helps in aligning the spine and improving posture. Regular practice can lead to increased muscle tone and flexibility, contributing to a healthier back.

Wrestling skills

Traditional African wrestling techniques

African wrestling is another traditional sport that focuses on strength, agility, and balance. The techniques involve grappling and holding positions that require a strong core to maintain stability. Practicing these moves can help strengthen the abdominal muscles and lower back, resulting in better posture over time.

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Drumming exercise

Drumming workouts for core strength

Drumming is an integral part of many African cultures and serves as an excellent workout for core strengthening. The repetitive motion of drumming engages the abdominal muscles while enhancing coordination between upper and lower body parts. This exercise not only improves musical skills but also contributes to better posture by reinforcing muscle support around the spine.

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Nature walk

Walking on uneven terrain

Walking on uneven terrain is a common activity in various parts of Africa, where paved roads are scarce. This exercise challenges the body by requiring constant adjustments to maintain balance, engaging stabilizing muscles in feet, ankles, legs, and back. It promotes overall body awareness while strengthening postural muscles through natural movement patterns.

Yoga poses

Yoga-inspired poses from African traditions

Inspired by ancient African traditions, these yoga poses focus on flexibility, strength, and balance. They are essential for a healthy posture. The poses involve deep stretching and controlled breathing, which relax the muscles and align the spine. This is achieved through mindful movements, promoting a holistic approach to wellness. It combines physical and mental health, leading to a more balanced and peaceful state of being.

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