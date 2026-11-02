Strengthen your shins with these traditional dance styles
What's the story
African dances are famous for their energetic movements and rhythmic patterns. They not only serve as a cultural expression but also improve physical fitness. One of the most surprising benefits of African dance forms is that they can strengthen your shins. The dynamic footwork and constant movement in these dances engage the muscles in your lower legs, improving endurance and strength. Here are five African dance moves that can help you build stronger shins.
#1
Agbekor dance footwork
Agbekor is a traditional dance from the Ewe people of Ghana. It has fast-paced steps that require quick foot movements.
The dance involves lifting and lowering the feet rapidly, which engages the shin muscles effectively.
Practicing Agbekor regularly can improve your agility and stamina, while strengthening your shins.
#2
Adumu jumping sequence
Adumu, also known as the "jumping dance" of the Maasai, is characterized by high jumps with minimal movement of the body.
The repetitive jumping motion works on the calves and shins, building muscle endurance over time.
This move is not only impressive to look at but also a great workout for the lower leg muscles.
#3
Umteyo hip swaying steps
Umteyo is a popular dance from South Africa, characterized by hip swaying and shuffling steps.
The shuffling requires constant movement of the feet, which engages the shin muscles.
The rhythmic nature of Umteyo helps improve coordination while also giving your legs a workout.
#4
Kpanlogo circle dance moves
Kpanlogo is a lively circle dance from Ghana, involving quick steps and turns.
The dance requires participants to move their feet quickly in different directions, engaging various muscle groups in the legs, including the shins.
Practicing Kpanlogo can improve your balance and coordination while strengthening your lower legs.
#5
Ndombolo fast-paced steps
Ndombolo is a Congolese dance style famous for its fast-paced footwork and energetic movements.
It involves rapid shifting of weight between feet, with quick steps that engage the shins effectively.
This high-energy dance not only boosts cardiovascular health but also builds lower leg strength through its demanding footwork.