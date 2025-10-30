Say goodbye to shoulder pain with these stability workouts

Shoulder stability is important for a healthy upper body. It aids in performing daily tasks and prevents injuries during physical activities. Including certain exercises in your routine can improve the strength and stability of your shoulders. Here are five exercises that target shoulder stability, making the muscles around the joint stronger and more balanced. They are easy to do and can be done at home or in the gym.

Tip 1 Shoulder blade squeeze The shoulder blade squeeze is a simple yet effective exercise to strengthen the muscles between the shoulder blades. For this exercise, sit or stand with your back straight. Gently pull your shoulders back as if trying to pinch a pencil between them. Hold for five seconds before releasing. Repeat this ten times to improve posture and enhance shoulder stability.

Tip 2 Wall angels Wall angels are great for improving mobility and stability in the shoulders. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it. Press your lower back into the wall while raising your arms to form a "W" shape with elbows bent at ninety degrees. Slowly slide your arms up the wall until they form a "Y" shape, then return to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Tip 3 Plank with shoulder taps This variation of the plank works on core strength as well as shoulder stability. Start in a plank position with hands directly under shoulders and body in a straight line from head to heels. Lift one hand off the ground to tap the opposite shoulder without rotating hips or losing balance. Alternate sides for 20 taps total.

Tip 4 Resistance band external rotation Using a resistance band can increase intensity and effectiveness of shoulder exercises. Anchor one end of a resistance band at waist height, hold it with one hand, and keep your elbow close to your side, bent at ninety degrees. Rotate your forearm outward against the band's resistance, then return to the starting position. Repeat 12 times on each arm.