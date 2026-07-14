Keep your temple muscles strong with these tips
What's the story
Strengthening the temple area can improve facial aesthetics and support overall head health. The temples are home to muscles that help in facial expressions and jaw movement. Targeted exercises can improve muscle tone, flexibility, and circulation in this area. Here are four effective exercises to strengthen the temple area, each designed to target specific muscles and promote better facial structure.
Tip 1
Temple massage technique
A simple yet effective way to strengthen the temples is through massage.
Use your fingertips to apply gentle pressure in circular motions on both sides of your head, at the temples.
This technique increases blood flow and relaxes the muscles, relieving tension.
Regular practice can improve circulation and contribute to muscle tone over time.
Tip 2
Temple tapping exercise
Temple tapping is a simple exercise that can be done anywhere.
Using your fingertips, lightly tap on your temples in a rhythmic pattern for about one minute.
This exercise stimulates blood flow and activates the underlying muscles, promoting muscle tone and relaxation.
It can be easily incorporated into daily routines, making it a convenient option for anyone looking to strengthen their temple area.
Tip 3
Forehead smoothing technique
The forehead smoothing technique also indirectly strengthens the temple area by engaging surrounding muscles.
Place both hands flat against your forehead, then slide them outward towards your temples while applying gentle pressure.
Repeat this motion several times to engage facial muscles effectively.
Tip 4
Circular head movement exercise
Circular head movement exercises target multiple facial muscles, including those around the temples.
Sit comfortably with a straight back, then slowly rotate your head in small circles clockwise for about 30 seconds before switching directions.
This movement engages various facial muscles, promoting overall muscle tone and flexibility.
It's a simple yet effective way to strengthen the temple area, contributing to better facial structure and health.