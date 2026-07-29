Boost arm strength with these triceps workouts
What's the story
Strengthening your triceps is key to improving your upper body strength and overall fitness. The triceps, which make up a major portion of the arm, are important for pushing and lifting movements. Including certain exercises in your routine can help you build muscle and increase endurance. Here are five effective exercises that target the triceps, helping you achieve a stronger, more toned upper body.
Tip 1
Tricep dips for power
Tricep dips are a great exercise for building strength in the triceps. For this exercise, you can use parallel bars or even a sturdy chair.
By lowering and raising your body using your arms, you can effectively target the triceps.
To perform tricep dips, keep your elbows close to your body and lower yourself until your arms are at a ninety-degree angle before pushing back up.
Tip 2
Overhead tricep extension technique
Overhead tricep extensions work wonders for isolating the triceps.
For this exercise, you need a dumbbell or resistance band.
Hold the weight above your head with both hands and slowly lower it behind your head by bending at the elbows.
Extend back to the starting position to complete one rep.
This movement helps in lengthening and strengthening the triceps muscle.
Tip 3
Skull crushers for definition
Skull crushers are a great way to define and strengthen the triceps.
Lie on a flat surface with a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended above you.
Bend at the elbows to lower the weights towards your forehead while keeping your upper arms stationary.
Extend back to the starting position to complete one rep.
This exercise targets all three heads of the tricep muscle.
Tip 4
Close-grip bench press benefits
The close-grip bench press is great for building mass in the triceps, while also working on chest muscles.
Lie on a bench with hands placed closer than shoulder-width apart on the barbell or dumbbells.
Lower them towards your chest by bending elbows before pressing back up with power from arms.
Tip 5
Kickbacks for isolation
Kickbacks isolate and strengthen the triceps.
Bend forward slightly at the waist and hold a dumbbell in one hand.
Extend your arm back, keeping your elbow close to your side.
Repeat for the desired number of reps before switching arms.
This exercise is great for sculpting and defining the triceps, ensuring balanced muscle development.