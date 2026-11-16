Strengthen your upper body with these African dances
What's the story
African dances are not just cultural expressions, but also effective ways to enhance physical fitness. These dances emphasize on rhythmic movements and body coordination, which can help in building upper body strength. By incorporating these traditional dance forms into your routine, you can improve muscle tone and flexibility. Here are five African dances that specifically target the upper body, offering a fun and engaging way to boost your strength.
Drive 1
Zulu dance: A powerful upper body workout
The Zulu dance from South Africa is famous for its vigorous arm movements and energetic footwork.
The dance requires participants to perform rapid hand claps and swinging arms, which engage the shoulders and arms effectively.
This repetitive motion helps in toning the upper body muscles, while improving coordination and rhythm.
Practicing Zulu dance regularly can result in enhanced muscle endurance and strength.
Drive 2
Ethiopian eskista: Focus on shoulder strength
Eskista is a traditional Ethiopian dance that emphasizes isolating the shoulders with intricate movements.
The dance involves rolling and bouncing the shoulders to the beat of the music, which strengthens the shoulder muscles and improves flexibility.
Eskista is an excellent choice for those looking to improve their shoulder strength without putting too much pressure on other parts of the body.
Drive 3
Malinke dance: Engaging arm movements
Originating from West Africa, the Malinke dance features engaging arm movements that require a lot of upper body strength.
Dancers perform sweeping motions with their arms while maintaining a strong posture.
These movements target the biceps, triceps, and forearms, contributing to overall upper body muscle development.
Practicing Malinke dance can improve arm definition and enhance upper body stability.
Drive 4
Adumu: The Maasai jumping dance
Adumu, also known as the Maasai jumping dance, from Kenya, is famous for its high jumps and rhythmic footwork.
While the focus is on legs, the dance also requires strong core engagement and arm movements for balance.
The repetitive jumping motion strengthens both upper arms and core muscles, while improving cardiovascular health.
Drive 5
Ndombolo: Energetic Congolese dance
Ndombolo is an energetic Congolese dance characterized by fast-paced hip movements, combined with lively arm gestures.
This vibrant style not only provides cardiovascular benefits but also strengthens arm muscles through constant motion.
Practicing Ndombolo helps improve agility while toning arms effectively over time.