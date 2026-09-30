Loosen your stiff wrists with this easy exercise
What's the story
Wrist circles are a simple yet effective exercise to improve flexibility and strength in the wrists. They can be done by anyone, anywhere, without any special equipment. Regularly doing wrist circles can help reduce stiffness, improve blood circulation, and enhance the range of motion in the wrists. This makes them a great addition to anyone's fitness routine, especially those who spend long hours typing or doing repetitive hand movements.
#1
Benefits of wrist circles
Wrist circles provide a number of benefits that go beyond just improving flexibility.
They help improve blood circulation to the hands and forearms, which can help reduce fatigue from repetitive tasks.
By regularly practicing wrist circles, one can also see a reduction in joint stiffness and an increase in overall hand dexterity.
These exercises are particularly beneficial for people who work at desks all day.
#2
How to perform wrist circles
To perform wrist circles, start by extending your arms straight out in front of you, with palms facing down.
Slowly rotate your wrists clockwise for about 10 rotations, then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 rotations.
Make sure your movements are smooth and controlled throughout the exercise to avoid strain or injury.
This simple routine can be done multiple times a day, as needed.
#3
Incorporating wrist circles into daily routine
Incorporating wrist circles into your daily routine is easy and convenient.
You can do them during short breaks at work or while watching TV at home.
Consistency is key; try to make this exercise a part of your regular schedule to reap its full benefits over time.
#4
Precautions while doing wrist circles
While wrist circles are generally safe for most people, it is important to listen to your body while doing them.
If you feel any pain or discomfort while doing this exercise, stop immediately and consult a healthcare professional if necessary.
This is especially important for those with pre-existing wrist conditions or injuries.