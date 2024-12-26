Summarize Simplifying... In short Recovering from diastasis recti?

Strengthen your core and lower body with five simple exercises: pelvic tilts, heel slides, bridging, toe tapping, and side planking.

Strengthening diastasis recti recovery with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 11:37 am Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Diastasis Recti is a common condition experienced by many women after childbirth. It occurs when the abdominal muscles separate, leaving a gap. This condition can cause a protruding belly and may result in discomfort and a lack of confidence. Luckily, the right exercises can help heal Diastasis Recti and restore your core strength. This article provides a list of five effective exercises to help you recover from Diastasis Recti.

Core engagement

Engage your core with pelvic tilts

Pelvic tilts are a gentle exercise that help strengthen your core without putting strain on your abdominal separation. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Slowly tilt your pelvis towards your head, flattening your back against the floor. Hold for three seconds before returning to the starting position. Try to do two sets of 10 repetitions each day.

Heel slides

Elevate strength with heel slides

Heel slides are great for safely activating your core and lower body. While lying on your back with knees bent, slowly slide one heel away from you until your leg is almost straight, then slide it back towards you while maintaining your pelvic tilt. Alternate legs and aim for two sets of 10 repetitions per leg daily.

Bridging

Bridge for better stability

Bridging exercise strengthens the core, glutes, and hamstrings. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips by squeezing your glutes. Ensure to keep your abs engaged to prevent your back from arching. After holding the position for three seconds, lower yourself slowly. You should aim for two sets of 10 repetitions daily.

Toe tapping

Activate muscles with toe taps

Toe taps specifically target the lower abs without directly straining them, which is key when recovering from diastasis recti. Lying on your back with your knees raised above you at a 90-degree angle, tap one toe to the ground before raising it back up. Switch legs while keeping your core stable throughout this exercise. Do two sets of 10 reps per leg every day.

Side planking

Strengthen side abs with side planks

Side planks target oblique muscles, helping to decrease waistline separation. Start by lying on one side with your elbow under your shoulder and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Raise your hips off the floor, hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides. Incorporate this exercise three times a week, progressively increasing hold time as your strength improves.