Imitating African storytelling expressions can help strengthen facial muscles and improve blood flow.

Exercises include mimicking a lion's roar to tone the jawline and neck, an owl's wide-eyed gaze to minimize fine lines around the eyes, a zebra's smile to tighten cheek muscles, and an elephant's trunk movement to enhance lip health.

Strengthening facial muscles with African storytelling expressions

By Simran Jeet 05:03 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story Facial exercises offer a natural method to preserve or improve the youthful vitality of your facial appearance. You can transform these exercises into a fun and culturally enriching experience by integrating expressions derived from African storytelling. Discover five impactful exercises inspired by the vibrant tradition of storytelling across Africa. These exercises focus on strengthening muscles and improving facial tone.

Enthusiasm

Emulate the griot's enthusiasm

Griots, traditional African storytellers, are famous for their animated faces and infectious energy as they weave tales. Imitating a griot's enthusiasm is a great workout. Wider smiles, raising your eyebrows, and looking surprised will exercise different muscles in your face. These movements boost blood flow to your face, and over time, you may notice improved muscle tone.

Roar

The lion's roar mimicry

Lions represent power and bravery in numerous African cultures. To imitate a lion's roar, you have to open your mouth wide and extend your facial muscles as if you were actually roaring. This exercise strengthens your jawline, and neck muscles, and eliminates double chin by toning the lower region of your face.

Gaze

The wise owl gaze

The owl is a common character in African folklore, representing wisdom. To mimic the owl's wide-eyed stare, you have to open your eyes as wide as you can without raising your eyebrows or wrinkling your forehead. This exercise tones the muscles around your eyes and forehead, helping to minimize fine lines and enhance eye health.

Smile

Zebra smile stretch

Zebras hold a special place in African folklore for their sociability and unique stripes. Imitating a zebra's smile by pulling the corners of your mouth towards your ears with your lips closed tightens cheek muscles and improves smile lines. It also helps maintain a youthful appearance by lifting drooping skin through muscle toning.

Trunk

Elephant trunk movements

Elephants are considered sacred in many African cultures, as they are associated with memory and intelligence. Mimicking an elephant's trunk by pursing your lips and moving them side to side, helps to tone the muscles around your lips, increases blood circulation around the mouth, which can help keep your lips looking healthy.