Boost your lower forearm flexibility with these five exercises: wrist flexor stretch, wrist extensions, towel twist, ball squeeze, and reverse curl.

These exercises target various muscles in your forearm, improving grip strength, muscle endurance, and range of motion.

Strengthening lower forearm flexibility with five exercises

By Anujj Trehaan 09:54 am Nov 20, 202409:54 am

What's the story Improving wrist mobility is vital for athletes, musicians, and even for those who type a lot. This article features five focused exercises to enhance performance and reduce injury risks. It provides a simple routine to incorporate these exercises into your daily life, aiming for improved strength and flexibility in your wrists.

Wrist flexor stretch

The wrist flexor stretch is highly effective for improving lower forearm flexibility. Extend one arm out in front of you with your palm facing down. Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers of your extended hand until you feel a stretch on the underside of your forearm. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch to the other arm. Repeat three times on each arm for maximum benefit.

Wrist extensions

Wrist extensions target the muscles on the top of your forearm. Hold a light weight or resistance band with your arm extended, palm facing down. Lift your hand upward, then slowly lower it. Complete three sets of 10-12 reps on each arm. This exercise increases flexibility and strengthens muscles for wrist extension.

Towel twist

This exercise replicates movements we often use in daily life that involve forearm rotation and grip strength, making it excellent for enhancing functional flexibility. Hold a towel with both hands shoulder-width apart and twist it as though you're wringing out water, first in one direction and then the other. Do three sets of 10 twists in each direction, making sure you feel the burn in your forearms with each twist.

Ball squeeze

The ball squeeze exercise improves grip strength and flexibility in fingers and lower forearms. Simply hold a stress ball or tennis ball, squeeze it as hard as you can without causing pain, hold for five seconds, then release. Repeat this process 10 times with each hand. This exercise enhances muscle endurance, dexterity, and range of motion in hands and forearms.

Reverse curl

Reverse curls target the brachioradialis muscle in the lower forearm, essential for gripping and rotational actions such as opening doors. Hold dumbbells at your sides, standing with your palms facing down. Curl the weights up towards your shoulders, ensuring to keep your elbows close to your body and your upper arms stationary. Perform three sets of eight repetitions each, focusing on slow, controlled movements to maximize muscle engagement.