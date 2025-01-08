Strengthening suprascapular nerve function with five exercises
What's the story
The suprascapular nerve is vital for shoulder stability and movement.
Damage to this nerve results in weakness and pain, hindering everyday tasks.
Specific strengthening exercises can improve shoulder function and reduce the risk of injuries by targeting this nerve.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises to strengthen the suprascapular nerve, leading to improved shoulder health and mobility.
Stability
Shoulder blade squeezes for stability
Shoulder blade squeezes improve suprascapular nerve function by strengthening scapula muscles.
Stand or sit with a straight back, squeeze your shoulder blades together as if holding a pencil between them, hold for five seconds, and release.
Repeat 10 times for two sets daily. This exercise effectively enhances stability and nerve function.
Mobility
Arm circles to improve mobility
Arm circles are a fantastic exercise for improving mobility and strengthening the suprascapular nerve.
Start by reaching your arms out to the sides at shoulder height.
Make small circles with your arms, slowly making them bigger and bigger.
Do this for 30 seconds in one direction, then reverse the direction and repeat for another 30 seconds.
This exercise not only strengthens the nerve but also increases flexibility in the shoulders.
Endurance
Resistance band pull-aparts for endurance
Adding resistance band exercises to your daily routine can strengthen the suprascapular nerve by building endurance in the surrounding muscles.
Hold a resistance band with both hands at chest level, arms extended in front of you.
Keeping your arms straight, pull the band apart until it touches your chest, then slowly return to the starting position.
Three sets of 12 repetitions each day will effectively build muscle endurance.
Strength
Wall push-ups for strength building
Wall push-ups are a super easy way to build shoulder strength and improve suprascapular nerve function.
Stand facing a wall, feet hip-width apart, hands at shoulder width.
Bend your elbows, lean into the wall without straining, then push back to the starting position.
Two sets of 15 reps a day will build strength without putting too much strain on you.
Flexibility
External rotation exercise for flexibility
External rotation exercises strengthen the rotator cuff, essential for suprascapular nerve health and shoulder flexibility.
Lie on your side with the elbow bent at 90 degrees and a light dumbbell ($5) in hand. Rotate your forearm upward two inches, then lower with control.
Three sets of 12 reps on each side, done daily, increases flexibility and builds strength in areas critical for the nerve's well-being.