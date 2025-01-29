Prevent ankle injuries with these 5 simple exercises
What's the story
The lateral malleolus bone, situated on the outer side of the ankle, is essential for ankle stability and movement.
Strengthening this region can prevent injuries and optimize foot functionality.
This article details five exercises specifically aimed at improving the stability of the lateral malleolus bone, ideal for anyone seeking to bolster their ankle support.
Alphabet
Ankle alphabet
One super easy and surprisingly effective exercise is to "write" the alphabet with your toes.
Sit in a chair so your feet are off the ground, then use your big toe like it's a pen and draw each letter of the alphabet in the air.
This gets your ankle moving through its full range of motion, which works and strengthens the muscles around the lateral malleolus.
Scrunches
Towel scrunches
Towel scrunches strengthen toe flexors and intrinsic foot muscles, which stabilize the lateral malleolus.
Lay a towel out flat on the floor and sit with your feet extended over it.
Scrunch the towel towards you using your toes, then push it away.
Doing three sets of 15 repetitions for each foot will effectively work these supportive structures.
Heel walk
Heel walks
Heel walks target the lower leg muscles that play a crucial role in stabilizing the ankle joint.
Stand tall and raise the balls of your feet off the ground, so you're balancing on your heels.
Keeping your toes lifted, walk forward for 20 meters.
This exercise strengthens and enhances proprioception around the lateral malleolus.
Band flexion
Resistance band flexion
Using a resistance band targets those often-neglected muscles around the ankle.
Tie one end to a heavy piece of furniture and loop the other end around your forefoot.
Sit on the floor with your legs extended, and flex your foot outward against the band's resistance. Slowly return to the starting position.
Perform three sets of 12 repetitions on each side to ensure balanced strength development.
Balance
Balancing exercises
Balancing exercises strengthen your proprioception, crucial for stability in the ankle joint.
Begin by standing on one leg, then challenge yourself by closing your eyes or standing on a foam pad.
Try to maintain balance for 30 seconds, and gradually increase the duration as you improve.
Such exercises condition and refine the body's balance mechanisms.