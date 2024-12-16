Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your finger strength and flexibility with these simple exercises.

Strengthening the volar plate ligament with exercises

By Simran Jeet 11:45 am Dec 16, 2024

What's the story The volar plate ligament is a key stabilizing structure in the finger, preventing hyperextension and maintaining joint integrity. Injuries to this ligament can result in pain, swelling, and impaired movement. Strengthening and rehabilitating the volar plate ligament through targeted exercises can significantly improve recovery and prevent further injuries. This article provides a comprehensive guide to five highly effective exercises specifically designed to strengthen the volar plate ligament.

Flexion

Finger bends

Start by gently bending each finger at the middle joint while keeping the rest of your fingers straight. This exercise focuses on improving the flexibility and strength of your fingers by specifically targeting the volar plate ligament. Do 10 repetitions for each finger, two times a day. Make sure to perform this exercise slowly to prevent any strain on your fingers.

Elevation

Finger lifts

Place your hand palm-down on a table with all fingers spread out. Lift one finger at a time off the table while keeping the rest pressed down. This exercise targets each finger individually, strengthening the muscles and ligaments that stabilize them, including the volar plate ligament. Do 10 lifts for each finger, and repeat this set twice a day.

Compression

Palm presses

Clasp your hands together in front of you, interlacing your fingers. Press your palms together firmly, but don't interlock your thumbs. Hold this position for five seconds, then release it gently. This exercise strengthens the volar plate and also improves overall hand strength and stability. Repeat this process 10 times once a day.

Expansion

Rubber band stretches

Place a rubber band around all five fingertips when they are touching, so that there is some resistance when you try to open your fingers against it. This exercises the muscles around your fingers and improves ligament strength, including the volar plate ligament. Do three sets of 15 reps daily for best results.

Contraction

Hand squeezes

Hold a soft stress ball or similar object, squeeze it tightly with your entire hand and then slowly release. By focusing on applying even pressure throughout your hand, you can work various muscle groups simultaneously. This also builds strength in your volar plate ligament by emphasizing contraction movements. Do three sets of 10 squeezes every day.