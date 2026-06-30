For flexible calves, do these exercises
What's the story
Calf flexibility is essential for a range of activities, from running to dancing. Flexible calves can improve your posture, lower body strength, and prevent injuries. Including specific exercises in your routine can help improve calf flexibility. Here are five exercises that target the calf muscles, ensuring they remain flexible and strong.
Stretch 1
Standing calf stretch
The standing calf stretch is a basic exercise that targets both the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles. Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and the other extended back. Keep both heels on the ground as you lean into the wall. Hold the stretch for 15 to 30 seconds before switching legs. This exercise improves overall calf flexibility by lengthening these important muscles.
Stretch 2
Seated calf stretch
The seated calf stretch is ideal for targeting the soleus muscle more deeply. Sit on the floor with one leg extended out in front of you and the other bent with its foot resting against your inner thigh. Use a towel or strap around your extended foot to gently pull it towards you until you feel a stretch in your lower leg. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching sides.
Stretch 3
Heel drop exercise
Heel drops are great for increasing both strength and flexibility in your calves. Stand on a step or curb with your heels hanging off the edge, then slowly lower your heels below the step level without bending your knees. Raise back up onto your toes and repeat for 10 to 15 reps. This exercise helps lengthen calf muscles while building endurance.
Stretch 4
Wall calf stretch
The wall calf stretch is another effective way to improve flexibility in calves without any equipment. Stand facing a wall with one foot forward. Place both hands on the wall at eye level or slightly higher. Keep your arms straight and shoulder-width apart. Adjust your hand position based on your height and what feels comfortable.