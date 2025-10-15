Style your saree with these jackets

Monsoon season in India calls for a unique fashion statement, especially when it comes to draping sarees. The traditional attire can be paired with stylish jackets to make it monsoon-ready. Not only do these jackets add an element of style, but also provide you with an extra layer of protection from the rain. Here are five ways to pair jackets with sarees for a monsoon-ready look.

Tip 1 Lightweight cotton jackets Opt for lightweight cotton jackets that are breathable and quick-drying. Cotton is ideal for humid weather as it absorbs moisture and allows air to circulate, keeping you comfortable. Choose jackets in solid colors or subtle prints that complement your saree without overpowering it.

Tip 2 Waterproof fabric options For those particularly rainy days, consider jackets made from waterproof fabrics like nylon or polyester blends. These materials repel water effectively and keep you dry even in heavy downpours. Pick designs with simple cuts and minimal embellishments to keep the focus on the saree while ensuring functionality.

Tip 3 Layered look with long jackets Long jackets can add an element of sophistication to your saree ensemble while providing extra coverage during monsoon. Go for styles that fall below the knee or mid-calf length, which can be paired with both traditional and contemporary sarees. This layered look adds depth to your outfit while keeping you warm on cooler days.

Tip 4 Embroidered or embellished jackets To add a touch of elegance to your monsoon look, choose embroidered or embellished jackets. These can be made from lightweight fabrics and can be paired with plain sarees to add a touch of sophistication without making them too heavy. The intricate designs add a touch of style and make your outfit stand out, making them perfect for festive occasions or evening events.