Khadi fashion 101: Must-have wardrobe pieces 

Khadi, the hand-spun and hand-woven fabric, is a summer wardrobe staple. Its breathable and eco-friendly nature makes it the perfect pick for the hot months. With its versatility, khadi can be styled in a number of ways to get you a chic look without compromising on comfort. Here are some timeless khadi pieces that can give your summer wardrobe a stylish upgrade.

#1 Classic khadi kurta A classic khadi kurta is a must-have in every summer wardrobe. Its loose fit makes it breathable, while the natural fibers keep you cool in the heat. Available in a range of colors and patterns, you can easily find one that matches your style. Pair it with palazzos or leggings for a casual yet elegant look perfect for both day and night.

#2 Khadi maxi dress The khadi maxi dress is another versatile piece that adds grace to your summer wardrobe. Its flowing silhouette provides comfort while keeping you stylish at the same time. Ideal for outdoor events or casual outings, this dress can be accessorized with belts or statement jewelry to amp up its appeal.

#3 Stylish khadi jacket A stylish khadi jacket can amp up any outfit instantly. Be it layered over a plain tee or worn as outerwear on cooler evenings, this jacket is both functional and fashionable. Available in different cuts and designs, it adds an element of sophistication to simple ensembles without compromising on comfort.