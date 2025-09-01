Read these books by Sudha Murthy

Renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy has penned several books that highlight compassion and empathy. Her stories are mostly based on simple but profound themes that can appeal to readers of all ages. Through her narratives, she asks readers to practice kindness and understanding in their daily lives. Here, we take a look at some of her remarkable works that reflect these virtues.

#1 'Wise and Otherwise' - A collection of real stories Wise and Otherwise features 51 real-life stories, which highlight the different facets of human nature. Each story offers a different perspective towards life, and how empathy is the key to understanding other people. The book shows how small acts of kindness can leave a mark on people's lives. Through these stories, Sudha Murthy asks readers to look beyond what they see and appreciate the good in everyone.

#2 'The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk' - lessons from life experiences The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk reveals Sudha Murthy's encounters across India, sharing stories of compassion and generosity. It emphasizes empathy is not just feeling but acting to impact others' lives positively. This book motivates the readers to notice their surroundings and offer help, inspiring mindfulness and action towards making a difference.

#3 'Three Thousand Stitches' - Stories from her journey Another captivating collection, Three Thousand Stitches features Sudha Murthy detailing experiences from her life as an educator and social worker. The stories showcase how the power of empathy can change the world by helping solve problems such as poverty, education, and gender inequality. Through these accounts, she hopes to inspire readers to do their bit in making the world a better place, by being empathetic towards the less privileged.