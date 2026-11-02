How rose water may benefit acne-prone skin
What's the story
Rose water has been a beauty staple for centuries, with many swearing by its natural properties to treat acne. Extracted from rose petals, the water is said to have soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that can help with acne. While scientific evidence is limited, many still use rose water as a part of their skincare routine. Here's how rose water can help you with acne.
#1
Soothing properties of rose water
Rose water is known for its calming effect on irritated skin.
The anti-inflammatory properties of rose water can help reduce redness and swelling associated with acne.
By applying rose water directly onto the affected areas, it may provide relief from discomfort and promote a more even skin tone.
#2
Antioxidant benefits of rose water
Rich in antioxidants, rose water can help protect the skin from environmental stressors that may aggravate acne.
These antioxidants neutralize free radicals, which are known to damage skin cells and worsen breakouts.
Including rose water in your skincare routine might help maintain healthier skin by combating oxidative stress.
#3
Hydration without oiliness
One of the best things about rose water is that it hydrates the skin without making it oily.
For acne-prone skin, this is especially important, as excess oil can cause more breakouts.
Rose water hydrates the skin and keeps it balanced, without clogging pores or making it greasy.
Tip 1
Easy ways to use rose water
There are several ways you can use rose water for acne-prone skin.
You can use it as a toner by applying it with a cotton pad after cleansing your face, or mix it with other natural ingredients like honey or aloe vera for added benefits.
Spraying rose water on your face throughout the day can also refresh and hydrate your skin without disturbing your makeup or routine.