Surprising ways to use sumac that will transform your cooking

Sumac, a tangy and lemony spice, is becoming increasingly popular in kitchens across the world. With its vibrant red color and unique flavor, sumac is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a variety of dishes. Here are five innovative ways to use sumac in your cooking routine. From enhancing salads to adding depth to sauces, these tips will help you incorporate this spice into your meals effortlessly.

Salad boost Enhance salads with sumac Adding sumac to salads can give them a refreshing twist. Its tart flavor goes well with fresh vegetables and greens. Sprinkle some sumac over your favorite salad for an extra zing without overpowering other ingredients. It pairs particularly well with cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.

Marinade magic Flavorful marinades and rubs Sumac makes an excellent addition to marinades and spice rubs for vegetables. Its acidity helps tenderize proteins while adding a subtle citrusy note. Mix sumac with olive oil, garlic, and herbs for a simple yet flavorful marinade that enhances the taste of grilled or roasted dishes.

Dip delight Elevate hummus and dips Incorporating sumac into hummus or other dips can take them to the next level. The spice adds complexity and brightness to these spreads without overshadowing their base flavors. Just mix some ground sumac into your hummus recipe or sprinkle it on top before serving for added visual appeal.

Dessert Twist Creative use in desserts While sumac is usually used in savory dishes, it can also be used creatively in desserts. Its tartness goes well with sweet elements like berries or citrus fruits. Try adding a pinch of ground sumac to fruit-based desserts or even yogurt parfaits for an unexpected yet delightful flavor contrast.