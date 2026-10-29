Sumac spice: 5 vegetarian dishes worth trying

Moroccan carrot salad is a refreshing dish that marries the sweetness of carrots with the tanginess of sumac.

Grated carrots are tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, and a generous sprinkle of sumac.

The result is a vibrant salad that can be enjoyed as an appetizer or side dish.

The addition of fresh herbs, like parsley or cilantro, enhances its flavor profile even more.