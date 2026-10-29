Sumac spice: 5 vegetarian dishes worth trying
What's the story
African vegetarian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, and sumac is one of the spices that makes it so. This tangy, lemony spice is a staple in many African dishes, adding a unique twist to traditional recipes. From salads to stews, sumac's versatility can be seen in various culinary creations across the continent. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that highlight the magic of sumac.
Dish 1
Moroccan carrot salad delight
Moroccan carrot salad is a refreshing dish that marries the sweetness of carrots with the tanginess of sumac.
Grated carrots are tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, and a generous sprinkle of sumac.
The result is a vibrant salad that can be enjoyed as an appetizer or side dish.
The addition of fresh herbs, like parsley or cilantro, enhances its flavor profile even more.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew wonder
Ethiopian lentil stew is a hearty dish, where red lentils are cooked with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander.
Sumac adds depth to this stew by giving it a subtle tanginess that complements the earthy flavors of lentils.
Served with injera (a traditional Ethiopian flatbread), this stew makes for a filling meal that's rich in nutrients.
Dish 3
Tunisian roasted vegetable medley
Tunisian roasted vegetable medley is an excellent way to enjoy seasonal vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, and eggplant.
These are roasted to perfection and then sprinkled with sumac for an added layer of flavor.
The dish can be served warm or at room temperature as part of a larger spread or on its own as a light meal.
Dish 4
Egyptian falafel wrap treat
Egyptian falafel wraps are made with crispy falafel balls stuffed in pita bread, along with fresh vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers.
A drizzle of tahini sauce mixed with lemon juice and sumac makes the wrap even tastier.
This combination gives the wraps an extra zing without overpowering the other ingredients.
Dish 5
Libyan chickpea salad sensation
Libyan chickpea salad is a protein-rich dish made with canned chickpeas, chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers, all tossed together in a lemony dressing spiced up by generous amounts of ground sumac.
This gives each bite an irresistible burst of flavor while keeping things light and refreshing at the same time.