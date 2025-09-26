Sumac spice: 5 recipes you'll love

Sumac, a tangy and vibrant spice, is taking the culinary world by storm. Its lemony flavor makes it the perfect addition to a number of dishes. From salads to main courses, sumac can elevate your meals with its unique taste. Here are five innovative recipes that showcase the versatility of sumac in everyday cooking. Each dish highlights different aspects of this spice, making it a must-have in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Sumac-infused roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with sumac gives them a zesty twist. Toss your favorite veggies such as carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini with olive oil and sumac before roasting them in the oven. The heat brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetables while adding an extra layer of flavor from the spice. This dish makes for a great side or can be enjoyed on its own.

Dish 2 Tangy sumac salad dressing Creating a salad dressing with sumac adds brightness to any greens. Mix olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and sumac for a simple yet flavorful dressing. Drizzle it over mixed greens or use it as a marinade for other vegetables. The acidity from the lemon juice and tanginess from the sumac create a refreshing balance that complements fresh ingredients.

Dish 3 Sumac-spiced chickpea stew Chickpea stew gets an aromatic upgrade with the addition of sumac. Saute onions and garlic until soft, then add canned chickpeas, tomatoes, and vegetable broth. Season generously with cumin, coriander, and sumac before simmering until thickened. The result is a hearty stew that's both comforting and full of flavor—a perfect meal for any time of year.

Dish 4 Zesty sumac rice pilaf Transform plain rice into an exciting pilaf by adding sumac during cooking. Start by sauteing onions in butter until golden brown; add basmati rice along with water or broth as needed. Stir in salt and pepper along with one tablespoon each of dried mint leaves (optional) and ground sumac before simmering until fluffy.