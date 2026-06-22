A yogurt dip flavored with herbs and spices makes for an excellent accompaniment to snacks

Add a zing to your meals with these sumac recipes

By Vinita Jain 09:09 pm Jun 22, 202609:09 pm

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Sumac is a tangy, lemony spice that is often used in Middle Eastern cuisine. Its vibrant red color and unique flavor make it a versatile ingredient for various dishes. Here are five sumac recipes that highlight the spice's versatility and add a new dimension to your cooking. From salads to dips, these recipes showcase how sumac can elevate everyday meals with its distinct taste.