Add a zing to your meals with these sumac recipes
What's the story
Sumac is a tangy, lemony spice that is often used in Middle Eastern cuisine. Its vibrant red color and unique flavor make it a versatile ingredient for various dishes. Here are five sumac recipes that highlight the spice's versatility and add a new dimension to your cooking. From salads to dips, these recipes showcase how sumac can elevate everyday meals with its distinct taste.
Dish 1
Sumac-infused tabbouleh salad
Tabbouleh is a refreshing salad of parsley, mint, tomatoes, and bulgur wheat. Adding sumac to this classic dish gives it a tangy twist that complements the fresh herbs beautifully. Simply mix chopped parsley, mint leaves, diced tomatoes, cooked bulgur wheat, olive oil, lemon juice, and one tablespoon of sumac for an aromatic salad, perfect for any occasion.
Dish 2
Creamy sumac hummus delight
Hummus is a beloved dip made from blended chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. By adding sumac into the mix, or sprinkling it on top as a garnish before serving, you can add a zesty layer of flavor to this creamy treat. The result is an irresistible hummus with subtle citrus notes that pairs well with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
Dish 3
Roasted vegetables with sumac seasoning
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, adding depth to their flavors. Toss your choice of vegetables, like carrots or bell peppers, in olive oil and season them generously with ground sumac before roasting them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until tender. This simple technique adds an earthy yet bright flavor profile to your side dishes.
Dish 4
Sumac-spiced rice pilaf
Rice pilaf makes for a versatile base for many meals. Cooked with aromatic spices like cumin seeds or cardamom pods, along with basmati rice grains soaked beforehand, it makes for a fragrant dish. Adding ground sumac during the cooking process enhances the overall taste, giving it a subtle tartness that balances the other flavors perfectly.
Dish 5
Zesty sumac yogurt dip
A yogurt dip flavored with herbs and spices makes for an excellent accompaniment to snacks like crackers or raw veggies. To make this dip, mix plain yogurt with finely chopped dill weed, minced garlic cloves, and a generous sprinkle of ground sumac. The result is a creamy, tangy dip that's refreshing and deliciously addictive.