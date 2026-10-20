How sumac spice elevates African recipes
What's the story
Sumac, a tangy red spice, is taking over African cuisine. With its lemony flavor, sumac is being used in a number of traditional dishes, giving them a modern twist. From salads to stews, this spice is proving to be versatile and delicious. Here is a look at five African dishes that have been reimagined with sumac, and how this ingredient is changing the culinary scene across the continent.
Dish 1
Sumac-infused couscous delight
Couscous is a staple across North Africa, and adding sumac gives it a refreshing twist.
The spice's acidity complements the grains' nutty flavor, making for a delightful side dish.
Often paired with vegetables or herbs, sumac-infused couscous can be served warm or cold.
This dish highlights how simple ingredients can be elevated with the right seasoning.
Dish 2
Tangy sumac lentil stew
Lentil stew is a comforting dish in many African countries.
By adding sumac, the stew gets an extra layer of complexity without overpowering the original flavors.
The tangy notes of sumac balance the earthiness of lentils, and spices such as cumin and coriander.
This hearty meal is perfect for those looking for warmth and nutrition in one bowl.
Dish 3
Refreshing sumac tabbouleh salad
Tabbouleh salad is famous for its fresh ingredients and zesty dressing.
By adding sumac to this classic dish, you get an extra punch of flavor that goes perfectly with parsley, mint, tomatoes, and bulgur wheat.
The result is a refreshing salad that goes well with grilled vegetables, or can be eaten alone as a light meal.
Dish 4
Sumac-spiced roasted vegetables
Roasted vegetables are a favorite across Africa, but sprinkling them with sumac takes them to a whole new level.
The spice's tartness goes well with sweet root vegetables, such as carrots and potatoes, while enhancing their natural sweetness when roasted to perfection.
This simple addition makes any vegetable medley more exciting without overshadowing its inherent goodness.
Dish 5
Zesty sumac hummus spread
Hummus has become a global favorite, but adding sumac gives this Middle Eastern-inspired dip an African twist.
With its creamy texture made from chickpeas blended with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper, and now—thanks to our hero ingredient here today—sumac powder too!
This combination creates a zesty spread ideal for dipping pita bread, crackers, or fresh veggies alike.