Sumac: The tangy spice with many health benefits
What's the story
Sumac, a spice native to Africa, is gaining popularity for its potential health benefits. With its tangy flavor and vibrant color, sumac has been a part of traditional African cuisine for centuries. Now, modern diets are starting to include this spice, thanks to its rich antioxidant content and possible anti-inflammatory properties. Here's a look at how sumac can be a healthy addition to your meals.
#1
Nutritional profile of sumac
Sumac is packed with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and fiber. It also contains antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
The low-calorie spice can be added to your diet without adding to your calorie intake.
Its natural acidity makes it a great alternative to lemon or vinegar in various recipes.
#2
Potential health benefits
Research indicates that sumac may have several health benefits owing to its antioxidant properties.
It may help reduce inflammation and improve heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.
Some studies also suggest that sumac could aid in digestion by promoting healthy gut bacteria.
#3
Culinary uses of sumac
Incorporating sumac into your diet is easy, thanks to its versatility in cooking.
It can be sprinkled over salads for an extra zing, or used as a seasoning on roasted vegetables and grains.
Sumac also pairs well with yogurt-based sauces or dips, adding flavor without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 1
Tips for buying and storing sumac
When buying sumac, look for a bright red color, which indicates freshness and potency.
Store it in an airtight container, away from direct sunlight, to preserve its flavor and nutritional value.
Ground sumac is commonly available in stores but can also be made at home by grinding dried berries into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle.