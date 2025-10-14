Button-down shirts: 5 styles you must try

Summer is here, and so is the need to keep yourself cool and stylish at the same time. Button-down shirts are a summer wardrobe staple, giving you the best of both worlds. They are versatile, comfortable, and available in a variety of styles to suit different occasions. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, there's always a button-down shirt to match your needs.

#1 Classic white button-down The classic white button-down is a timeless piece that never goes out of style. It is perfect for both casual and formal occasions, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Pair it with jeans for a relaxed look or with trousers for a more polished appearance. The breathable fabric keeps you cool during hot summer days, while its simple design allows for easy pairing with various accessories.

#2 Short-sleeve button-downs Short-sleeve button-downs are perfect for those sweltering summer days when you need to stay cool but still want to look put-together. Available in various patterns and colors, they can be worn to the beach or a casual lunch. The short sleeves provide a relaxed vibe while keeping you comfortable. Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen to ensure breathability.

#3 Printed button-down shirts Printed button-down shirts add a fun element to your summer wardrobe. From floral prints to geometric patterns, these shirts give you an opportunity to flaunt your personality while keeping it cool. They are perfect for outdoor events or vacations where you want to make a statement without compromising on comfort. Pair them with solid-colored bottoms for balance.

#4 Linen button-down shirts Linen button-down shirts are perfect for summer, thanks to their lightweight and breathable nature. The fabric allows air to circulate, keeping you cool even in the heat. Linen shirts have an effortlessly chic look, making them perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal events when paired with chinos or tailored shorts.