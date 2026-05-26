How to wear denim this summer

Denim never goes out of style, especially in summer when you need comfort and style. Celebrities are always a source of inspiration when it comes to fashion, and their take on denim is no different. From classic jeans to trendy jackets, celebs give us a peek into how to wear denim this season. Here are some summer denim styles celebs swear by, and how you can wear them too.

#1 Classic high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans are a summer favorite for celebrities and regular folks alike. They give a flattering silhouette and go with almost everything. Celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing high-waisted jeans with crop tops or tucked-in blouses, making the most of the style. This combination is not just chic, but also keeps you cool on hot days.

#2 Denim jackets as layering pieces Denim jackets make the perfect layering piece for summer evenings when the temperature dips a little. Stars like Blake Lively and Rihanna have been spotted wearing denim jackets over sundresses or casual outfits. This adds an extra layer without making you too warm, making it perfect for transitional weather.

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#3 Distressed denim shorts Distressed denim shorts are a celebrity favorite during the summer months. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid often wear them for a casual, yet stylish look. These shorts go well with simple tees or tank tops, making them perfect for a laid-back day out or a beach visit.

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#4 Wide-leg jeans for comfort Wide-leg jeans have made a comeback, thanks to celebs who love their comfort and style. Stars like Emma Watson and Lucy Hale have been spotted wearing wide-leg jeans with loose-fitting tops, giving a breezy vibe, perfect for summer outings. This style gives you the best of both worlds—comfort and fashion-forwardness.