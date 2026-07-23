Beat the heat with these classy bun styles
What's the story
Summer evenings are perfect for outdoor events, but the heat can make it difficult to keep your hair looking elegant. Buns are a classic choice, providing both style and comfort. They keep your hair off your neck and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Here are five classy bun hairstyles that are perfect for summer evenings, each offering a unique look while keeping you cool.
Tip 1
Classic high bun
The classic high bun is a timeless hairstyle that screams sophistication. It is easy to achieve and works well with all hair types.
To get this look, gather your hair at the crown of your head and twist it into a tight coil. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style is perfect for formal events, as it gives you a polished appearance.
Tip 2
Low chignon
The low chignon is an elegant option that sits at the nape of the neck. It is ideal for those who want a more understated look.
To create this style, pull your hair back into a low ponytail, twist it loosely, and wrap it around itself to form a bun.
Pin it in place with bobby pins or a decorative clip for added flair.
Tip 3
Messy bun with braid accents
A messy bun with braid accents adds texture and interest to your hairstyle without too much effort.
Start by loosely gathering your hair into a bun on top of your head or slightly off-center.
Then, braid small sections from either side of your head, and pin them around the bun for an effortlessly chic look.
Tip 4
Sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is perfect if you want something modern and chic without much fuss.
Start by straightening your hair for that smooth finish.
Then, gather it into a low ponytail at one side of your neck, before twisting it tightly around itself into a bun shape.
Secure with pins or an elastic band as needed.
Tip 5
Twisted side bun
The twisted side bun gives an interesting twist to the traditional side bun. It is perfect for casual get-togethers and formal occasions.
Part your hair to one side, twist the sections separately, and secure them at the back of your head with pins.
This gives you a stylish look while keeping you cool on warm summer evenings.