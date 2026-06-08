Summer style 101: 5 prints you need right now
What's the story
Summer fashion is all about comfort and style, and Bollywood-inspired prints can add a fun twist to your wardrobe. These prints, inspired by the vibrant and colorful world of Indian cinema, can make you look stylish while keeping you cool. From floral patterns to geometric designs, these prints are perfect for the warm weather. Here are five Bollywood-inspired prints that can elevate your summer wardrobe.
#1
Floral prints with a twist
Floral prints have always been a summer favorite, but Bollywood takes it up a notch with bold colors and unique patterns. Think large flowers in unexpected color combinations, or intricate vine designs. These prints can be worn on dresses, tops, or even accessories like scarves and bags. The key is to choose a print that complements your skin tone and personal style.
#2
Geometric patterns galore
Geometric patterns are another staple of Bollywood fashion, providing a modern edge to traditional silhouettes. From zigzags to triangles, these designs are perfect for those who love a bit of structure in their outfits. Pair geometric printed pants with a solid-colored top, or vice versa, for a balanced look. This print works well in both casual settings, as well as more formal occasions.
#3
Ethnic motifs reimagined
Ethnic motifs like paisley or mandala have always been a part of Indian fashion, but in Bollywood, they are reimagined in the most contemporary ways. You can see these designs on everything from lehengas to casual tees. Wearing ethnic motifs gives you a taste of culture while keeping the outfit modern and chic.
#4
Abstract art influence
Abstract art has also made its way into Bollywood fashion, with splashes of color and unconventional shapes taking center stage. These prints are perfect for the artistic souls who want their clothes to speak volumes without saying much at all. An abstract print top can be paired with jeans or shorts for an effortlessly stylish look.
#5
Vintage Bollywood nostalgia
Vintage Bollywood is all about retro prints that take you back to the golden era of Indian cinema. Think polka dots, stripes, and classic floral designs that were popular back in the day, but still look trendy today. These nostalgic prints can add character to your summer wardrobe without going overboard on the patterns or colors.