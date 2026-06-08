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Summer style 101: 5 prints you need right now

By Simran Jeet 04:06 pm Jun 08, 202604:06 pm

What's the story

Summer fashion is all about comfort and style, and Bollywood-inspired prints can add a fun twist to your wardrobe. These prints, inspired by the vibrant and colorful world of Indian cinema, can make you look stylish while keeping you cool. From floral patterns to geometric designs, these prints are perfect for the warm weather. Here are five Bollywood-inspired prints that can elevate your summer wardrobe.