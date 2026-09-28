5 fuss-free hairstyles for hot Indian summers
What's the story
With the scorching heat and humidity, summers in India can be pretty uncomfortable. However, the right hairstyle can make a world of difference in keeping you cool and stylish. Here are five easy hairstyles that are perfect for Indian summers. They are not just practical, but also chic, making them ideal for any occasion. Try them out and stay cool all summer long.
Tip 1
Braided crown for elegance
A braided crown is an elegant way to keep your hair off your neck while looking stylish.
To create this look, part your hair down the middle and braid each side tightly.
Once done, wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and secure with bobby pins.
This hairstyle is perfect for formal events or casual outings.
Tip 2
High ponytail with a twist
The high ponytail with a twist adds a fun element to a classic look.
Start by pulling all your hair into a high ponytail at the crown of your head.
Then, take a small section from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to hide the elastic band.
Secure it with a bobby pin for added flair and hold.
Tip 3
Messy bun for casual comfort
The messy bun is the go-to hairstyle for those lazy summer days, when you want to look effortlessly chic.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely, and wrap it around the base of the ponytail to form a bun.
Secure with an elastic band or pins, and let a few strands fall naturally for that relaxed vibe.
Tip 4
Half-up top knot style
The half-up top knot style gives you the best of both worlds by keeping some hair down while tying part of it up.
Take two sections from either side of your head above the ears, pull them back together at the center, tie them into a small knot, and secure with pins or an elastic band.
Let remaining locks fall freely over shoulders.
Tip 5
Sleek low bun for sophistication
A sleek low bun screams sophistication without compromising on comfort during hot weather days.
Start by straightening out any waves or curls in your tresses using an iron if necessary.
Then, gather all strands low at nape level, twisting them gently before coiling tightly into place.
Secure using either pins or elastics, as preferred, ensuring minimal fuss throughout wear time.