African fashion 101: 5 stylish tunics to try

African summer tunics are the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them a go-to for the hot months. These garments are usually made from lightweight fabrics and colorful patterns, making them perfect for casual and formal occasions. The tunics are designed to keep you cool while making you look fashionable. Here are five African summer tunics that can amp up your wardrobe.

#1 Vibrant Kente cloth tunic The Kente cloth tunic is a traditional West African garment, known for its colorful patterns and symbolic meanings. Made from silk and cotton, Kente cloth is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for summer. The tunic can be paired with shorts or skirts for a casual look or dressed up with trousers for a more formal occasion.

#2 Elegant Dashiki Tunic The Dashiki tunic is characterized by its loose fit and elaborate designs. Originating from West Africa, this garment is usually made from cotton or linen, making it comfortable to wear in hot weather. Dashikis come in a variety of colors and patterns, giving you the option to pick one that suits your personal style. They are perfect for both everyday wear and special events.

#3 Chic Ankaras tunic dress Ankara tunic dresses are made from the vibrant Ankara fabric, which is famous for its bold prints. The dresses are tailored to give a modern twist to traditional African attire, while ensuring comfort during the summer months. They can be worn on their own or layered with jackets or cardigans for added versatility.

#4 Stylish Boubou tunic Boubou tunics are flowing garments that are common across West Africa. They are made from lightweight materials such as cotton or silk blends, which allow air circulation and keep you cool in the heat. Boubou tunics are available in different lengths and styles, making them suitable for both casual outings and formal gatherings.