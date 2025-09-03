Hiking Ethiopia's Ras Dashen peak:  A guide

Ras Dashen, situated in Ethiopia 's Simien Mountains, is among Africa 's highest peaks but still unknown to many. At 4,550 meters, it promises an exhilarating trekking experience with incredible views and rich wildlife. Although ideal for adventure tourism, Ras Dashen is often eclipsed by other famed African peaks. Here's what makes this hidden gem so enticing and why you must visit it.

#1 The unique geography of Ras Dashen Ras Dashen is a part of the Simien Mountains National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its dramatic landscapes. The peak features rugged terrain and steep cliffs, making it a challenge for even experienced hikers. Surrounding areas are characterized by deep valleys and jagged mountain ridges, remnants of ancient volcanic activity. This unique geography not only offers stunning vistas but also houses various endemic plant species.

#2 Rich biodiversity in the Simien Mountains The Simien Mountains are also home to a number of rare animal species which can be seen during a trek to Ras Dashen. These include the Ethiopian wolf, Gelada baboon, and Walia ibex—all endemic to the region. Birdwatchers will also find delight in observing several bird species that inhabit these highlands. The rich biodiversity adds an extra layer of interest for nature enthusiasts visiting this remote part of Ethiopia.

#3 Trekking routes and challenges Since trekking to Ras Dashen isn't an easy task (the routes are steep and it is at high altitude), it requires preparation. Most treks begin from Debark town, from where permits are obtained to enter the national park. Hikers spend days walking through trails passing through villages like Chennek or Sankaber before reaching the summit base camp at Ambiko village. Acclimatization is important as altitude sickness can affect climbers above 3,000m.