Sunbeam sitting: What is this self-care practice?

Sunbeam sitting is a simple yet effective self-care practice that involves sitting in natural sunlight. It is a great way to boost mood, increase vitamin D levels, and promote relaxation. By spending some time daily under the sun's rays, you can reap several physical and mental health benefits. This practice is easy to incorporate into your daily routine and doesn't require any special equipment or skills.

#1 Boosts vitamin D levels naturally Sunlight is the most natural source of vitamin D, which is essential for bone health and immune function. Just 10-30 minutes of sun exposure several times a week can help maintain adequate vitamin D levels in the body. Vitamin D is important for calcium absorption and maintaining strong bones. Sunbeam sitting can be an easy way to ensure you get enough of this vital nutrient without supplements.

#2 Enhances mood and reduces stress Exposure to sunlight has been proven to improve mood by increasing serotonin levels in the brain. Higher serotonin levels are associated with feelings of happiness and well-being. Sunbeam sitting also helps reduce stress by promoting relaxation through its calming effect on the nervous system. Regular practice can help you manage anxiety better and improve your overall mental health.

#3 Supports better sleep patterns Exposure to natural light during the day regulates circadian rhythms, which are critical for healthy sleep patterns. By practicing sunbeam sitting regularly, you can improve your body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep at night and wake up refreshed in the morning. This regular exposure to sunlight helps balance melatonin production, leading to improved sleep quality over time.

