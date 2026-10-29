Sunflower seeds v/s figs: Which one you should choose?
What's the story
Sunflower seeds and figs are two popular snacks that provide a range of health benefits. While sunflower seeds are known for their high protein and healthy fats content, figs are famous for their natural sweetness and fiber content. Both can be a great addition to your diet, but they provide different nutritional benefits. Here is a look at the nutritional profiles of sunflower seeds and figs, and how they can help you.
#1
Protein power of sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein.
A quarter-cup serving gives about six grams of protein, making them a great option for vegetarians and vegans looking to up their protein intake.
The amino acids in sunflower seeds help with muscle repair and growth.
They are also rich in magnesium, which supports muscle function and energy production.
#2
Fiber content in figs
Figs are famous for their fiber content, which promotes digestive health.
A serving of dried figs has about five grams of fiber, which is about 20% of the daily recommended intake for adults.
The fiber in figs helps regulate bowel movements, and it may even lower cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids in the digestive system.
#3
Healthy fats in sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are loaded with healthy fats, especially polyunsaturated fats, which are good for heart health.
These fats help reduce bad cholesterol levels when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Sunflower seeds also contain vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage caused by free radicals.
#4
Natural sweetness of figs
Figs provide a natural sweetness without the need for added sugars or artificial sweeteners.
This makes them an ideal option for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while keeping sugar intake in check.
The natural sugars in figs provide a quick source of energy, making them perfect for pre- or post-workout snacks.
Tip 1
Versatile uses for both snacks
Both sunflower seeds and figs can be incorporated into different dishes to amp up their nutritional value.
Sunflower seeds can be sprinkled over salads, or blended into smoothies for an extra protein boost.
Figs can be added to oatmeal or yogurt bowls, or used as a topping on whole-grain toast with nut butter for a balanced breakfast option.