Why you should wear sunscreen every day

Many people think that sunscreen is only required on sunny days, but that is a misconception. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can penetrate clouds and affect the skin even on overcast days. Knowing why sunscreen should be worn daily can protect you from skin damage and lower skin cancer risk. This article discusses why sunscreen should be an integral part of your daily routine, rain or shine.

#1 UV rays penetrate clouds Even when the sun's hiding behind clouds, up to 80% of UV rays can reach your skin. These rays are responsible for causing premature aging and increasing the risk of skin cancer. Hence, applying sunscreen every day helps shield your skin from these harmful effects, no matter how cloudy it is outside.

#2 Indoor exposure to UV rays While indoors, you may think that you are safe from UV exposure, but UVA rays can penetrate through windows. These rays are responsible for causing long-term skin damage such as wrinkles and age spots. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily guarantees protection against both UVA and UVB rays, whether you're indoors or outdoors.

#3 Reflective surfaces increase exposure Surfaces such as water, sand, snow, and concrete also reflect sunlight, increasing exposure to UV rays. Meaning, even if you're not directly under sunlight, these surfaces can heighten your risk of sunburns and other types of skin damage. Applying sunscreen serves as a barrier against these intensified effects.