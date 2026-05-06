Sand surfing in Algeria is a must-try adventure!

Algeria's vast and stunning sand dunes make for an adventurous and unique sand surfing experience. The endless stretches of golden sands are ideal for adrenaline junkies looking for something different from the usual surfing on water. The dunes, with their varying heights and slopes, provide a thrilling challenge to both beginners and seasoned surfers. Here is all you need to know about sand surfing in Algeria.

#1 Best locations for sand surfing Algeria has some of the best spots for sand surfing, thanks to its expansive deserts. The Erg Chebbi dunes are famous for their towering heights and soft sands, making them perfect for this sport. Another amazing spot is the Grand Erg Oriental, which stretches for miles with undulating dunes. These places not only provide the ideal conditions for sand surfing but also breathtaking views of the desert landscape.

#2 Essential gear for sand surfing To ensure a safe and enjoyable sand surfing experience, having the right gear is essential. A specially designed board for sand surfing is a must, as it differs from regular snowboards or surfboards. Protective gear, such as helmets, knee pads, and elbow pads, can help prevent injuries from falls or collisions with hard surfaces. Sunglasses and sunscreen are also important to protect against sun exposure.

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#3 Tips for beginners For beginners, getting started on gentle slopes is key before attempting steeper dunes. Practicing balance on flat ground helps build confidence before hitting the sands. Using a lie-down position initially can make it easier to control speed and direction while learning how to steer with hands or feet adjustments.

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