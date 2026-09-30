Got bananas? Try these 5 surprising recipes
What's the story
Bananas are one of the most versatile fruits and can be used in so many unexpected recipes. Not only are these recipes delicious, but they also highlight the unique qualities of bananas. From savory dishes to sweet treats, bananas can be used in so many ways that you might not have thought of. Here are five surprising banana recipes that will surely tickle your taste buds.
Dish 1
Banana and peanut butter pancakes
Banana and peanut butter pancakes make for a hearty breakfast option.
Mash ripe bananas and mix them with peanut butter for a creamy batter.
Cook in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
The natural sweetness of bananas and the rich flavor of peanut butter make for a delightful combination that is both filling and nutritious.
Dish 2
Spicy banana curry
Spicy banana curry is an exotic twist on traditional curries.
Use firm bananas, cut into slices, and cook them with coconut milk, curry powder, and spices like cumin and coriander.
The sweetness of the bananas balances the heat from the spices, creating a unique flavor profile that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 3
Banana bread with walnuts
Banana bread with walnuts is a classic recipe that adds texture and crunch to the moist banana bread.
Simply mix mashed ripe bananas with flour, sugar, baking soda, and chopped walnuts before baking.
The result is a fragrant loaf that is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.
Dish 4
Chocolate-covered frozen bananas
Chocolate-covered frozen bananas make for an indulgent treat without the guilt of added sugars or artificial ingredients.
Slice bananas into bite-sized pieces, dip them in melted dark chocolate, and freeze until firm.
These bite-sized delights are perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while enjoying the health benefits of bananas.
Dish 5
Banana smoothie bowl
A banana smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing start to the day or an energizing snack.
Blend ripe bananas with yogurt or plant-based milk until smooth, and pour into a bowl.
Top with granola, nuts, seeds, or fresh fruits like berries or kiwi slices for added texture and flavor variety.