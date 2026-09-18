5 dosa variations you must try
What's the story
Dosa, a staple of South Indian cuisine, is loved for its crispy texture and versatility. While the traditional dosa is a favorite, there are many other varieties that are equally delicious and worth trying. These dosas offer unique flavors and ingredients, making them a delightful experience for those looking to explore beyond the classic version. Here are five surprising dosa varieties that promise a tasty twist on this beloved dish.
#1
Rawa dosa delight
Rawa dosa is another quick-cooking option made with semolina (rawa) instead of rice batter.
This variety is known for its lacy texture and crispiness.
It is often seasoned with spices like cumin seeds, black pepper, and green chilies.
Rawa dosa can be enjoyed plain or stuffed with vegetables like onions or potatoes for added flavor.
#2
Cheese burst dosa
For cheese lovers, cheese burst dosa is an absolute delight.
This fusion variety has a generous filling of melted cheese inside the crispy dosa shell.
It is usually topped with herbs like oregano or chili flakes to amp up the taste.
Cheese burst dosa makes for a rich and indulgent meal option that appeals to those who love cheesy treats.
#3
Paneer tikka dosa
Paneer tikka dosa combines two favorites, paneer tikka and dosa, into one delicious dish.
The filling consists of marinated paneer cubes cooked in spices like garam masala and coriander powder, wrapped inside a soft yet crispy dosa shell.
This variety offers an exciting blend of Indian flavors in every bite.
#4
Vegetable uttapam twist
Vegetable uttapam is like a thick dosa topped with assorted vegetables, such as tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and peas.
It's cooked on a low flame until the veggies are tender but still retain their crunchiness.
This variant makes an ideal choice for those who want something hearty, yet healthy at the same time.
#5
Sweet jaggery dosa
Sweet jaggery dosa brings sweetness into play by adding jaggery syrup over plain or stuffed dosas.
It can be served either warm or cold, depending on preference.
This one is perfect for those who have a sweet tooth but still want to enjoy savory elements found within traditional South Indian dishes.