Bael fruit is loaded with vitamin C

Why women should eat bael fruit every day

By Simran Jeet 02:38 pm Jun 26, 202602:38 pm

What's the story

African bael, a fruit native to Africa, is gaining popularity for its health benefits. The fruit is packed with nutrients that can be particularly beneficial for women. From boosting immunity to improving digestion, African bael offers a range of advantages that can contribute to overall well-being. Here are five health benefits of African bael that every woman should know about.