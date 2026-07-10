Black walnut is loaded with antioxidants

Heard of black walnut?

By Simran Jeet 11:54 am Jul 10, 202611:54 am

What's the story

African black walnut is a versatile nut, famous for its health benefits. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries and is now gaining popularity for its potential health benefits. The nut is packed with nutrients that may promote overall well-being. Here are five surprising health benefits of African black walnut that you may not know of.