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5 amazing health benefits of ginseng

By Simran Jeet 12:45 pm Jun 26, 202612:45 pm

What's the story

African ginseng, or panax ginseng, is a plant that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. While it is popularly known for boosting energy and reducing fatigue, African ginseng offers several other health benefits that are often overlooked. From enhancing cognitive function to supporting immune health, the plant has a lot to offer. Here are some surprising benefits of African ginseng.