Why health experts are talking about gum arabic
What's the story
African gum arabic, a natural gum sourced from the acacia tree, is making waves for its health benefits. Traditionally used as a thickening agent in foods, this versatile substance is now being studied for its potential health benefits. From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, gum arabic offers a range of advantages that are catching the attention of health enthusiasts. Here are five surprising benefits of this African wonder.
Digestive support
Aids in digestion
Gum arabic is high in soluble fiber, which is essential for digestion.
It promotes the growth of good gut bacteria, which helps in maintaining a healthy balance of microbes in the intestines.
This prebiotic effect can help with regular bowel movements and relieve constipation.
Adding gum arabic to your diet may improve digestive health by promoting gut flora balance.
Weight control
Supports weight management
Including gum arabic in your diet may help you manage your weight better.
Its soluble fiber content promotes satiety by making you feel fuller after meals.
This can lead to reduced calorie intake and help with weight control over time.
Plus, it helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates.
Immunity enhancement
Boosts immune system
Gum arabic has immune-boosting properties that can help your body's defense against infections and diseases.
It contains antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and inflammation, two things that can weaken the immune system.
By adding gum arabic to your diet, you may be able to strengthen your body's natural defenses.
Cardiovascular benefits
Promotes heart health
The soluble fiber in gum arabic also promotes heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.
It binds with bile acids in the intestines, which forces the body to use cholesterol to replace them.
This process lowers total cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, minimizing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Skin improvement
Enhances skin health
Gum arabic is also used in skincare products for its hydrating properties.
It forms a protective barrier on the skin's surface, locking moisture in, and preventing dryness or irritation.
Its anti-inflammatory properties can also help soothe irritated skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis.