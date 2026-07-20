Why beetroot is a monsoon superfood
What's the story
Beetroot is a versatile vegetable that can be eaten in a number of ways. During the monsoon season, it can be especially beneficial due to its nutritional properties. Here are five ways to add beetroot to your diet during the rainy season. From enhancing immunity to improving digestion, these methods highlight the advantages of beetroot, and how it can be a part of your daily meals.
Tip 1
Beetroot soup for immunity
Beetroot soup is an excellent way to boost immunity during monsoon. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, beetroot helps fight common colds and infections.
To make this soup, blend boiled beetroot with vegetable broth, add some spices like ginger and garlic for flavor, and simmer until smooth.
This warm dish not only tastes good but also provides essential nutrients to keep you healthy.
Tip 2
Beetroot salad for digestion
A refreshing beetroot salad can do wonders for your digestion during the humid months.
The fiber content in beetroot promotes a healthy digestive system by preventing constipation and ensuring regular bowel movements.
Grate raw beetroot and mix it with chopped cucumbers, carrots, and a dressing of lemon juice and olive oil for a crisp salad that aids digestion.
Tip 3
Beetroot juice for detoxification
Drinking beetroot juice is an excellent way to detoxify the body during monsoon. The natural compounds in beetroot help cleanse the liver and purify the blood.
To prepare this juice, blend fresh beetroots with apples or carrots for added sweetness, strain it through a sieve or cheesecloth, and enjoy this refreshing drink on an empty stomach.
Tip 4
Roasted beetroot snacks
Roasted beetroot snacks make for a healthy alternative to regular munchies during monsoon.
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of beetroots while retaining their nutrients, such as potassium and magnesium, which are important for heart health.
Slice beetroots into wedges, toss them with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, roast until tender, and then enjoy as a crunchy snack.
Tip 5
Beetroot smoothie boost
A beetroot smoothie gives you an instant energy boost on those gloomy monsoon days.
Blend cooked or raw beetroot pieces with bananas or berries, add yogurt or almond milk, and blend until smooth.
This colorful smoothie not only looks appealing but also gives you vitamins A, C, iron, folate, manganese, potassium, and fiber, making it a nutritious choice for breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up.