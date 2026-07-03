Coriander is loaded with antioxidants

Surprising health benefits of coriander

By Simran Jeet 04:16 pm Jul 03, 202604:16 pm

What's the story

Coriander, a common herb in most kitchens, is more than just a flavor enhancer. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries and is now gaining attention for its potential health benefits. While most of us know it as a garnish or spice, coriander can do much more. Here are five surprising health benefits of coriander you may not know.