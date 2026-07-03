Surprising health benefits of coriander
What's the story
Coriander, a common herb in most kitchens, is more than just a flavor enhancer. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries and is now gaining attention for its potential health benefits. While most of us know it as a garnish or spice, coriander can do much more. Here are five surprising health benefits of coriander you may not know.
#1
Rich in antioxidants
Coriander is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for protecting the body from oxidative stress. These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, which can cause cellular damage and contribute to chronic diseases. By adding coriander to your diet, you can boost your body's defense mechanism, and promote overall health.
#2
Supports digestive health
Coriander has been traditionally used to treat digestive problems. It promotes the secretion of digestive enzymes, which can help in breaking down food efficiently. This herb also helps reduce bloating and discomfort caused due to indigestion. Including coriander in your meals may promote better digestion and gut health.
#3
May lower blood sugar levels
Research indicates that coriander may help lower blood sugar levels, making it a potential ally for those managing diabetes or pre-diabetes. The compounds present in coriander are believed to enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce blood glucose levels. Adding this herb to your diet could be beneficial for maintaining stable blood sugar levels.
#4
Anti-inflammatory properties
Coriander has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is associated with a number of health problems, including heart disease and arthritis. By including coriander in your diet, you may be able to reduce inflammation and improve joint health.
#5
Enhances heart health
Coriander has been linked to improved heart health, thanks to its ability to lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. The herb contains compounds that may help reduce LDL cholesterol while increasing HDL cholesterol, the good kind. This balance is important for maintaining cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of heart-related issues.