What is forest bathing, a Japanese practice?

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese practice that involves immersing oneself in nature. Unlike hiking or jogging, it emphasizes relaxation and sensory engagement with the forest environment. This practice has gained popularity for its mental and physical health benefits. By spending time in wooded areas, individuals can experience reduced stress levels and improved well-being. Here are five surprising health benefits of forest bathing.

Stress reduction Reduces stress levels Forest bathing has been proven to reduce stress levels significantly. The practice lowers cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress, by up to 30%. The calming effect of nature helps people relax and feel more at ease. Regular forest bathing sessions can lead to a noticeable decrease in anxiety and tension.

Immune support Boosts immune system Spending time in forests can also boost your immune system. Studies have shown that spending time in nature increases the number of natural killer cells in the body by as much as 50%. These cells play a crucial role in defending the body against infections and diseases. By regularly practicing forest bathing, you can strengthen your body's natural defenses.

Advertisement

Mood improvement Enhances mood Forest bathing has a positive impact on mood as it increases serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter responsible for happiness and well-being. The mindful engagement with nature promotes relaxation and contentment. This practice can be particularly beneficial for those dealing with depression or mood disorders, offering a natural way to enhance emotional health.

Advertisement

Sleep enhancement Improves sleep quality Spending time in nature can also help you sleep better by regulating your circadian rhythms. Forest bathing reduces exposure to artificial light, which can interfere with sleep patterns. The calming environment of a forest also promotes relaxation before bedtime, resulting in deeper and more restful sleep.